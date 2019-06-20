How does a company make the Top Workplaces list? By inspiring employees.

This is the sixth year The Washington Post partnered with Philadelphia-based Energage to determine the Greater Washington area’s Top Workplaces. The results are based solely on a scientific employee survey process.

From last October to December, The Post welcomed anyone to nominate companies as Top Workplaces. Energage also reached out to companies. In all, 3,007 employers in the region were invited to take part in the process. Washington--area employers with at least 50 employees were eligible. Employers could be public, private, nonprofit or governmental. There is no cost to enter the Top Workplaces program.

For this year, 347 organizations agreed to take the survey. Combined, they employ 120,260 people in the Washington area. Of those employees who received questionnaires, 61,398 responded, either on paper or online. For this year’s winners list, 152 employers earned recognition as Top Workplaces based on employee feedback.

The employee engagement survey of 24 questions gathers responses regarding issues relating to workplace culture, such as:

● Alignment — where the company is headed; its values, cooperation

●Connection — employees feel appreciated; their work is meaningful

● Effectiveness — doing things efficiently and well, sharing different viewpoints, encouraging new ideas

● My manager — cares about concerns, helps employees develop

● Engagement — motivation, retention and recruiting

● Leadership — confidence in company leaders

● The Basics — pay, benefits, flexibility, training, expectations

Employees consistently rate issues of “Connection” and “Alignment” most important to them, while statements related to pay and benefits rate less important.

Employers are ranked among groups of similar size to most accurately compare results. Within those size groupings, companies are ranked, and those that score high enough are recognized as Top Workplaces. Energage also determines special award winners — top leaders — based on standout scores on specific survey topics.

If you wonder why a particular company is not on the list, it might be because it chose not to participate in the survey, or because it did not score well enough in the survey process. Sometimes, Energage disqualifies employers based on questionable results detected through statistical tests it runs to ensure organizations are accurately administering the survey.

To participate in the 2020 program, go to washingtonpost.com/nominate.

Bob Helbig is media partnerships director of Energage.