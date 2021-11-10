They’re investments initially marketed by the wealth-management units of banks as a tool to attract funds. Like mortgage-backed securities were in the U.S., they’re building blocks of a shadow-banking system that exists largely off balance sheets of their issuers -- mostly banks. They typically offer a fixed rate of return of 3% to 5% over a short period, usually less than six months, compared with 1.5% for one-year bank deposits. The WMPs invest in everything from bonds to property and can be exposed to struggling industries like mining. The banks can keep them off their balance sheets provided the products are not principal-guaranteed, which most are not, but they are still subject to regulatory scrutiny.