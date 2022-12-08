Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

German payments company Wirecard AG was a hot growth story that had shaken off allegations of accounting fraud — until the truth came knocking. First came the admission that about $2 billion of company funds had gone missing, then insolvency. The scandal led to the resignation and jailing of the company’s former Chief Executive Officer Markus Braun. More executives, banking officials and auditors became ensnared in the embarrassing fallout that rattled Germany’s financial industry and left its regulators looking flat-footed.

1. What did Wirecard do?

Wirecard was a developer of software and systems for online payments and fraud protection used across the internet, processing a customer’s card details and ensuring the funds to cover a purchase were transferred to the merchant. Its technology helped to handle smartphone payment transactions, issue credit cards and detect suspicious activity. Through the aggressive acquisition of at least 18 companies, Wirecard outgrew Munich’s start-up scene to report €2.1 billion ($2.2 billion) in revenue in 2018. That year, it replaced Commerzbank AG in Germany’s 30-company DAX stock index, alongside titans such as Volkswagen AG, Siemens AG, and Deutsche Bank AG.

Advertisement

2. When did the controversy begin?

Wirecard always operated in murky waters. It launched two decades ago to provide financial services to the gambling and adult entertainment industries. Later, it focused on more mainstream clients, but its business model was complex and management was forced repeatedly to defend its reputation. The shares dropped after claims were made in 2008 about accounting irregularities and again in 2016 amid fraud allegations, both of which Wirecard rebutted. The critics never completely went away and, in 2019, the Financial Times published a series of articles accusing the company of improper accounting in Asia and the Middle East. As its shares tumbled, investors piled in to bet on further declines. In an unprecedented step, German financial watchdog BaFin put a temporary ban on short selling of Wirecard shares.

3. What happened next?

Advertisement

In June 2020, auditor Ernst & Young refused to greenlight Wirecard’s long-delayed 2019 financial report, sending its shares into another tailspin. A couple of days later, Wirecard admitted that €1.9 billion it had reported as assets probably never existed. Braun, who had led the company for more than a decade, resigned and Wirecard pulled its financial results for fiscal 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. Moody’s Investors Service cut its credit ratings six levels then withdrew them altogether. Insolvency administrators appointed in August that year laid off hundreds of staff and began to liquidate Wirecard’s assets, selling off businesses in North America, Asia and Europe.

4. Who are the key players?

Braun turned himself in to Munich police as part of a probe into the company’s accounting practices. He was charged in March 2022 with fraud, market-manipulation and false accounting. He has largely been in jail out of the public eye, only to appear in court and in front of lawmakers. Chief Operating Officer Jan Marsalek, Braun’s right-hand man, fled when the scandal broke and remains at large. He’s on Interpol’s most wanted list and a Munich probe against him and other suspects continues.

Advertisement

5. What was the wider impact?

Wirecard had surfed on its status as that rare thing in Germany — a relatively young tech company that could boast global scale. Its downfall was an embarrassment for the country’s regulators and political institutions because red flags had been there for years. Alongside the FT’s work, damning reports by short sellers such as Fraser Perring raised serious questions about the company long before the authorities did anything. BaFin came under fire for its short-selling ban. The agency’s president, Felix Hufeld, did ultimately apologize, saying it was among the institutions responsible for the “complete disaster.” He was forced to step down in early 2021.

--With assistance from Steven Arons and Christoph Rauwald.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article