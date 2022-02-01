One of my favorite techniques to feel some semblance of control and tamp down anxiety is creating a bare-essentials budget. This way I know the bare minimum my household needs per month to meet needs such as housing, transportation, food, utilities, insurance payments and so on. This number also informs how I build my emergency fund. It provides peace of mind in a moment of perceived or real crisis. For me, it was a useful tool early in the pandemic when my income took a massive hit for several months. My husband and I were able to immediately switch over to the bare-essentials budget for a while to minimize drawing down on savings.