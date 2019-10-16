1. Why WTO rules?

If Britain leaves the bloc without an agreement and loses its preferred relationship with the EU, trade in both directions will be subject to WTO terms. Some U.K. lawmakers paint this as a disaster for the British economy, while others see an opportunity for an unshackled Britain to pursue better trade terms with other nations. The Geneva-based WTO oversees a set of baseline terms for trade in goods and services. All 164 member states agree to deal with each other equally, according to a principle known as most-favored-nation treatment. The WTO monitors how countries implement trade accords, negotiates new trade deals and helps settle international trade disputes. The U.K. is already part of the WTO and will remain so after its departure from the EU.

2. How would Britain export to the EU after a no-deal Brexit?

Trade in goods and services between the U.K. and the 27 remaining countries of the EU would no longer be free of tariffs and customs paperwork. Instead, British exports would be subject to the WTO-negotiated tariffs -- which act like a tax on goods -- that the EU now places on third parties. The bloc currently accounts for 48% of U.K. goods exports, and the shift could bring costs, controls and red tape that haven’t existed for decades. The EU’s average tariff rate is 3%, but tariffs would be much higher for certain products. Here are some examples:

• Food: The EU’s average most-favored-nation tariff rates are 11.1% for agricultural goods, 15.7% for animal products and 35.4% for dairy.

• Automobiles: British carmakers would face a 10% tariff on all auto exports to the EU. Those levies could exceed 5.7 billion euros ($6.3 billion) per year and increase the average price of a British car sold in the EU by 3,000 euros per vehicle.

3. What would happen to imports from the EU?

Prices would increase for certain European imports, including food, cars and textiles. The U.K. government has sought to avoid sudden price hikes and proposed a temporary 12-month plan to cut tariffs on 87% of goods imports from the EU. Still, some European goods would face U.K. quotas and tariffs to protect sensitive British industries from foreign competition. According to the details of the temporary regime, U.K. tariff rates on EU imports of certain goods would increase from zero. They include:

• Cars: A 10% tariff.

• Clothes and linen: A 12% tariff.

• Tableware and kitchenware: A 12% tariff.

• Britain would also impose tariffs and import quotas on beef, lamb, fish, poultry and swine.

4. What would happen at ports and the Channel Tunnel?

The British government expects massive border queues and persistent delays that could endure for six months or more. France plans to immediately implement post-Brexit border controls, and the U.K. government estimates 50% to 85% of freight truckers won’t have the correct paperwork to enter the EU via France. That will delay cross-border shipments by up to two and a half days and disrupt the EU and U.K.’s tightly integrated supply chains. The severity of the disruption at the EU border could even spark a yearlong recession, according to Dan Hanson of Bloomberg Economics. Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, the U.K.’s tax-collecting agency, estimates that British businesses will spend 15 billion pounds ($19 billion) extra per year on paperwork in the event of no deal.

5. What about the impact on U.K. services?

On day one of a no-deal Brexit, U.K. service industries such as finance, law and accounting will lose preferred access to the European single market, which provides freedom of establishment (the right to set up a business or work as a self-employed person) and free movement of people within the EU trading bloc. That means more red tape and headaches for Britain’s services providers, who collectively make up 79% of the U.K. economy and 45% of exports. Cross-border services companies will need to hire lawyers and accountants to help them navigate a complex constellation of European regulatory, legal and administrative hurdles. Some U.K.-based financial companies are already planning to shift some of their operations to Europe and adopt a patchwork of licensing agreements in order to account for the loss of their current EU “passporting” rights, which allow them to market products and services in Europe. A no-deal Brexit could also jeopardize cross-border data sharing.

6. How are British businesses preparing?

They are stockpiling goods, from life-saving medicine and car parts to printing ink and booze. A no-deal Brexit could also disrupt supplies of electricity and fresh food, and new EU immigration controls will make it more difficult to travel, work and study abroad. Large U.K. businesses like engine-maker Rolls Royce Holdings Plc and brewer Heineken NV have outlined plans to hoard supplies in case a tumultuous Brexit chokes just-in-time supply chains and creates backlogs at ports. Meanwhile, the U.K. government warned that small and medium-sized businesses are less prepared to deal with the myriad complications of a no-deal Brexit. In February, the U.K. government pledged to wave through EU goods landing at British ports for a temporary period. Still, the threat of delays has triggered a U.K. plan to turn a major highway near the Port of Dover into a holding zone for trucks.

7. Could Britain benefit from the EU’s other trade deals?

The U.K. may lose continuity of trade relations with many of the 71 nations that have forged preferential trade agreements with the EU -- including Canada, Japan and Turkey. Britain is in talks to roll over its participation in those agreements. So far, the government has secured continuity agreements with more than a dozen countries, including Israel, South Korea and Switzerland. WTO tariffs would likely apply to British goods and services exported to nations where the U.K. fails to roll over EU agreements. For example:

• Japan may introduce a 12% tariff on British tea and a 19% levy on malt.

• Canada may impose a 6.1% tariff on British cars and a 25% charge on dredging vessels.

8. Could Britain strike new trade deals?

Yes. Once free from the EU’s single market and customs union, Britain could independently forge new trade deals with non-EU nations. U.S. President Donald Trump has talked up prospects for a “very big trade deal” between the two nations. Last year, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer unveiled plans to negotiate an “ambitious” U.S.-U.K. free trade agreement. Any final deal, however, would be subject to congressional approval and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has threatened to block any deal if Brexit jeopardizes the 1998 Good Friday Agreement -- the accord that brought an end to the conflict in Northern Ireland.

9. What would happen at the Irish border?

It’s still unclear, but both sides have pledged not to set up a hard frontier between Ireland (which remains part of the EU) and Northern Ireland (a part of the U.K.). In the absence of a negotiated withdrawal agreement, it may be necessary to establish new customs borders and inspection checkpoints across the 310-mile dividing line. The post-Brexit application of EU tariffs and regulations on U.K. goods entering Ireland would “severely disrupt trade,” increase job losses and may result in protests, the British government says. Ireland’s central bank says a no-deal Brexit could cost Ireland 73,000 jobs over the next two years.

