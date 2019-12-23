1. Why WTO rules?

If Britain and the EU let a transition agreement expire on Dec. 31, 2020 without another pact in place, trade in both directions will be subject to WTO terms. The Geneva-based body oversees a set of baseline tariffs for global trade in goods and services. All 164 member states agree to deal with each other equally, according to a principle known as most-favored-nation treatment. There’s been a raging debate among U.K. lawmakers about whether this would decimate British industry and destroy jobs, or provide an opportunity for an unshackled Britain to pursue better trade terms with other nations.

2. How would Britain export to the EU?

Trade in goods and services between the U.K. and the 27 remaining countries of the EU would no longer be free of tariffs and customs paperwork. Instead, British exports would be subject to the WTO-negotiated tariffs -- which act like a tax on goods -- that the EU now places on third parties. The bloc currently accounts for 48% of U.K. goods exports, and the shift could bring costs, controls and red tape that haven’t existed for decades. The EU’s average tariff rate is 3%, but tariffs would be much higher for certain products. Here are some examples:

• Food: The EU’s average most-favored-nation tariff rates are 11.1% for agricultural goods, 15.7% for animal products and 35.4% for dairy.

• Automobiles: British carmakers would face a 10% tariff on all auto exports to the EU. Those levies could exceed 5.7 billion euros ($6.3 billion) per year and increase the average price of a British car sold in the EU by 3,000 euros per vehicle.

3. What would happen to imports from the EU?

Prices would increase for certain European imports, including food, cars and textiles. The U.K. government has sought to avoid sudden price hikes and proposed a temporary 12-month plan to cut tariffs on 87% of goods imports from the EU. Still, some European goods would face U.K. quotas and tariffs to protect sensitive British industries from foreign competition. According to the details of the temporary regime, U.K. tariff rates on EU imports of certain goods would increase from zero. They include:

• Cars: A 10% tariff.

• Clothes and linen: A 12% tariff.

• Tableware and kitchenware: A 12% tariff.

• Britain would also impose tariffs and import quotas on beef, lamb, fish, poultry and swine.

4. Could Britain benefit from the EU’s other trade deals?

The U.K. may lose continuity of trade relations with many of the 71 nations that have forged preferential trade agreements with the EU -- including Canada, Japan and Turkey. Britain is in talks to roll over its participation in those agreements. So far, the government has secured continuity agreements with more than a dozen countries, including Israel, South Korea and Switzerland. WTO tariffs would likely apply to British goods and services exported to nations where the U.K. fails to roll over EU agreements. For example:

• Japan may introduce a 12% tariff on British tea and a 19% levy on malt.

• Canada may impose a 6.1% tariff on British cars and a 25% charge on dredging vessels.

5. Can Britain strike new trade deals?

Yes. Britain is aiming to independently forge new trade deals with non-EU nations. U.S. President Donald Trump has talked up the prospects for a “very big trade deal” between the two nations. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has unveiled plans to negotiate an “ambitious” U.S.-U.K. free trade agreement.

6. What will happen at the U.K.-EU border if there’s no trade deal?

That’s not clear. However, tortured talks between Britain and the EU throughout 2019 over the terms of the U.K.’s legal exit from the bloc provided a taste of what an acrimonious split might look like. If the U.K. had left the EU without any sort of agreement in place -- a much-feared scenario known as a “no deal” Brexit -- the British government said it expected massive border queues and persistent delays that could endure for six months or more. France had planed to immediately implement post-Brexit border controls, and the U.K. government estimated 50% to 85% of freight truckers wouldn’t have the correct paperwork to enter the EU via France. That would delay cross-border shipments by up to two and a half days and disrupt the EU and U.K.’s tightly integrated supply chains. Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, the U.K.’s tax-collecting agency, estimated that British businesses would spend 15 billion pounds ($19 billion) extra per year on paperwork in the event of “no deal” Brexit.

7. What about the impact on U.K. services?

U.K. service industries such as finance, law and accounting could lose preferred access to the European single market, which provides freedom of establishment (the right to set up a business or work as a self-employed person) and free movement of people within the EU trading bloc. That points to more red tape and headaches for Britain’s services providers, who collectively make up 79% of the U.K. economy and 45% of exports. Cross-border services companies would need to hire lawyers and accountants to help them navigate a complex constellation of European regulatory, legal and administrative hurdles. Some U.K.-based financial companies were already planning to shift some of their operations to Europe to account for the loss of their EU “passporting” rights.

8. Isn’t the WTO out of favor?

The WTO also monitors how countries implement trade accords, negotiate new trade deals and helps settle international trade disputes. The organization’s appellate body has been paralyzed in the fallout of the U.S.-China trade war, but that wouldn’t have any direct impact on the rules that would govern U.K.-EU trade.

