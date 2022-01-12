Xi has few challengers. An anti-corruption campaign peeled off rivals over the past decade, and no one in the Standing Committee with the right age or experience has been groomed as a successor, if traditional paths to power stand. Internal party rules ask Politburo officials to retire at 68. This year, Standing Committee members Han Zheng and Li Zhanshu turn 68 and 72, respectively. If they remain it could create a logjam, frustrating younger cadres, but analysts say that’s unlikely because Xi won’t want top leaders acquiring their own power bases. Furthermore, when Xi amended the age limits for the president, he left them unchanged for the premier, meaning Li Keqiang has to stand down in 2023. Normally, the first-ranked vice premier should take that role, but since Han is also set to retire, it’s unclear who will inherit Li’s key economic portfolio. Chongqing’s party chief Chen Miner, 61, and Xi ally Ding Xuexiang, 59, are both young and experienced enough. But their posts will only be revealed when Xi decides.