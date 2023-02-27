Howard Hughes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — THE WOODLANDS, Texas — The Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $52.8 million.
The land developer posted revenue of $482 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $184.5 million, or $3.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.61 billion.
