1. What would the legislation do?

It would force greater disclosure by non-American companies that sell shares on U.S. exchanges. Specifically, public companies with foreign accounting firms would be banned from America’s equity markets unless the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board is granted access to review their audits. Those companies would also have to confirm that they’re not owned or controlled by a foreign government.

2. What’s the point?

China’s refusal to let the PCAOB examine Chinese audits, including those for companies registered in Hong Kong, was long a point of contention even before the recent implosion of Luckin Coffee Inc., a Chinese chain being delisted after an accounting scandal. “All I want, and I think all the rest of us want, is for China to play by the rules,” said Senator John Kennedy, a Republican who introduced the bill, (S. 945), with a Democratic colleague, Chris Van Hollen. “Everybody has to comply with that rule -- American companies, British companies, Malaysian companies, Turkmenistan companies -- except one: Chinese companies. They just say no.” Chinese firms claim say they can’t comply because Chinese national security law prohibits them from turning over audit papers to U.S. regulators. The NYSE and Nasdaq had previously pushed back against the idea of threatening delistings, but they’ve come under increasing U.S. government pressure.

3. Will this become law?

It will if the House clears the Senate measure and President Donald Trump signs it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said her chamber will review the bill but hasn’t promised to hold a vote. As for Trump, he’s voiced general support for the idea, but it’s unclear how the legislation figures into the White House’s broader China strategy.

4. How soon could Chinese companies be delisted?

It would take a while. A company would be delisted only after three consecutive years of non-compliance with audit inspections. It could return by certifying it had retained a registered public accounting firm approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (A subsequent failure to comply could result in a five-year ban.) The SEC also would have to write rules for how companies could certify they aren’t really run by a foreign government.

5. Who would be affected?

Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. -- by far the largest U.S.-listed Chinese corporation -- for one. On a post-earnings call in May, it said it was monitoring developments but stressed its books are audited under U.S. standards by a major accounting house. Executives added they were aware of discussions between Chinese and American regulators regarding the types of financial information that can be exchanged without violating Chinese laws, but didn’t elaborate. In all, the PCAOB says it’s blocked from reviewing the audits of about 200 companies based in China or Hong Kong, including Alibaba, PetroChina, Baidu and JD.com.

6. Are some of them really controlled by China’s government?

Major private firms like Alibaba could probably argue that they are not, although others with substantial state ownership may have a harder time. As of February 2019, the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, which reports to Congress, counted at least 11 Chinese companies listed on major U.S. exchanges that were at least 30% state-owned. Companies such as China Mobile Ltd. and China Life Insurance Co. could be more directly in the firing line. Also some companies where the where the state doesn’t own a stake can be subject to pressure, such as when the central government tried to stop Anbang Insurance Group Co.’s acquisition spree before finally taking control of the debt-laden conglomerate in 2018. But when such involvement is behind the scenes, it’s much harder to prove.

7. Why do Chinese companies list in the U.S.?

Companies from around the globe are attracted by the liquidity and deep investor base of U.S. capital markets. They offer access to a much bigger pool of capital, in a potentially speedier time frame. China’s own markets, while giant-sized, remain relatively underdeveloped. Fund-raising for even quality companies is constrained in a financial system that remains dominated by state-owned lenders. Trading in China’s domestic stock market is dominated by retail, not the institutional investors and deep mutual-fund base active in the U.S. And until recently, the Hong Kong exchange had a ban on dual-class shares, which are often used by tech entrepreneurs to keep control of their startups after going public in the U.S. It was relaxed in 2018, prompting big listings from Alibaba, Meituan Dianping and Xiaomi.

8. Why is the U.S. doing this?

It’s another front in the U.S.-China economic conflict that had escalated under the Trump administration even before the coronavirus pandemic that Trump blames on China. Trump and his trade advisers have long sought to level what they see as a playing field tilted in favor of Chinese companies, which enjoy the trading privileges of a market economy -- including access to U.S. stock exchanges -- while receiving government support and operating in an opaque system. The Trump administration also accuses Chinese companies of undermining the intellectual property of their U.S. counterparts. Alarm has grown among U.S. lawmakers that American money is bankrolling efforts by China’s technology giants to develop leading positions in a variety of high-tech fields.

9. How has China responded?

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said the bill was political and would undermine global investor confidence in U.S. capital markets. The Foreign Ministry said all sides benefit from the overseas listings: The companies can raise funds, the markets have more to offer and investors have a chance “to share the benefits of China’s economic development.” Robin Li, chief executive officer of internet search giant Baidu, which listed on the Nasdaq in 2005, told state media China Daily that he was “very concerned about the U.S. government’s continuous tightening of controls” on Chinese companies. He said Baidu has for some time been considering adding a secondary listing in Hong Kong, as Alibaba did last year, but that it’s “not so worried” about a U.S. crackdown having an “irreparable impact” on the business. “Our fundamental judgment is that if it is a good company, there are so many options for listing, and it is not limited to the United States,” he said.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.