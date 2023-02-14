Howmet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $111 million.
The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.47 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $469 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.66 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Howmet expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 39 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion for the fiscal first quarter.
Howmet expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.60 to $1.67 per share, with revenue ranging from $6 billion to $6.2 billion.
