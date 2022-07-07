Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The UK’s Conservative Party is being thrust into a leadership contest following the disintegration of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government. Pressure has been building on Johnson for months after a series of scandals, including the so-called “Partygate” events during the pandemic, for which the 58-year-old leader became the first premier found to have broken the law while in the top job. Whoever replaces him will enjoy a commanding majority in Parliament and two years to govern the country before their new policies are tested with voters in a general election.

1. How does the leader get elected?

Conservative members of Parliament put themselves forward as candidates and form campaign teams to seek the backing of parliamentary colleagues. If there are multiple candidates, the field is then whittled down in a series of ballots until only two remain, at which point their names are sent to grassroots Tory members across the country for a vote on the final choice. If, however, only one candidate is nominated by MPs, then they become uncontested leader but may be subject to a vote of party members to ratify the result.

2. How long is the process?

It could take around six weeks or more, depending on how many candidates there are for the post. At the last such vote in 2019, there were 10 candidates and six rounds of balloting were needed before the final two candidates emerged.

3. Who will run the country in the meantime?

Johnson said in his resignation statement on July 7 that he intended to stay on as caretaker premier until a new leader is in place, as his predecessor Theresa May did. It’s not clear if his party will allow him to remain for that long, and if there is sufficient pressure for him to leave, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab could step in as acting prime minister. Opposition leader Keir Starmer said before Johnson’s statement that if he were to stay on, the Labour party would bring a vote of confidence in Parliament.

4. Who’s in the running?

Leading potential contenders include Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, viewed in the party as having strong pro-Brexit credentials, charisma and good leadership qualities. Others are Rishi Sunak, whose decision to quit as Chancellor prompted a slew of other government ministers to resign, and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, a free-market Conservative who has been popular with the party’s grassroots, may also attract support, as could former Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Nadhim Zahawi, the new Chancellor of the Exchequer.

5. What are the prospects for the new Tory leader?

Whoever replaces Johnson will inherit an economy buffeted by a cost-of-living crisis as inflation accelerates at the fastest pace in four decades. Unrest among workers is already fomenting as rail staff, postal workers, teachers and trial lawyers all declare walkouts or debate doing so, prompting parallels with the 1970s. The new leader will also have to repair a fractured party that’s looking tired after 12 years in power and suffered as Johnson’s administration has lurched from one crisis to another. And they’ll have to mend relations with the European Union that have been strained by Johnson’s threats to renege on the Brexit agreement he negotiated.

