When he resigned as British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson sought to reassure the country that its “brilliant and Darwinian system” could be trusted to select his successor. Filling the post falls to his Conservative Party, since traditionally the head of the biggest party in Parliament also holds the top job in government. Starting with a crowded field of candidates, the process is expected to play out over a series of weeks as contenders compete to shore up support and survive successive rounds of selection from fellow-Tory lawmakers and finally rank-and-file party members.

1. How does the leader get selected?

The process is governed by a group of Conservative members of Parliament, or MPs, known as the 1922 committee. The name is a reference to a general election a century ago, which was won by the Conservatives after the collapse of a coalition government. Tory MPs put themselves forward as candidates and form campaign teams to seek the backing of the party’s lawmakers. The field is whittled down in a series of ballots until only two remain, at which point their names are sent to grassroots Tory members across the country for a vote on the final choice.

2. How long is the process?

It will take about eight weeks. At the last such vote in 2019, there were 10 candidates and six rounds of balloting were needed before the final two candidates emerged. Conservatives want the contest to be as speedy as possible, and are keen to reduce the number of candidates to a final two before Parliament goes on its summer recess on July 21. The first ballot of Conservative MPs was due to be held on July 13 and the party’s new leader, and therefore the UK’s next prime minister, will be announced on Sept. 5, Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, told the BBC. The leadership finalists will make a six-week campaigning tour of the UK over the summer. Johnson, who is known for his rhetorical flourishes, compared the political process to the evolutionary system for species outlined by British naturalist Charles Darwin.

3. Who picks the winner?

The job falls to about 175,000 grassroots Tory party members. That’s actually more than when Johnson himself won the leadership contest in 2019, but far short of the 47.6 million adults eligible to vote in a general election. According to the latest data for 2020 compiled by the Queen Mary University of London and the Sussex University Party Members Project, 63% of Conservative Party grassroots are male. On average they’re in their late 50s -- but four in ten are over 65, with only 6% aged 18-24. They tend to be better off, with eight of ten saying they are in the three highest economic and social groups by wealth and education. Meanwhile, over nine in ten identify as white British, and nearly half of them live in southern England.

3. Who will run the country in the meantime?

Johnson said in his resignation speech on July 7 that he intended to stay on as caretaker premier until a new leader is in place, as his predecessor Theresa May did. It’s not clear if his party will allow him to remain for that long. Opposition leader Keir Starmer said that if Johnson were to stay on, his Labour Party would bring a vote of no confidence in Parliament. Such a vote, held among all MPs in the House of Commons, was expected to fail because it would require significant support among Conservatives, who are expected to vote against it because it could trigger an early election.

4. What are the chances of an early election?

It’s unlikely. It’s an outcome Conservative MPs want to avoid -- at least right now -- as their party has been trailing Labour in the polls. The next election isn’t due until January 2025, though it could be held earlier. The Tories currently hold 358 seats out of the total 650, giving them a 66-seat simple majority and a slightly larger working margin because there are some non-voting MPs. Generally the ruling party is the one with the most seats in Parliament, although minority governments and coalitions are possible.

5. Who’s in the running to be the next PM?

Leading potential contenders include Rishi Sunak, whose decision to quit as Chancellor prompted the dramatic mass revolt from his ministers to resign, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, a free-market Conservative who has been popular with the party’s grassroots. Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Nadhim Zahawi, the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, may both attract support, as could former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. Other leadership contenders include Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, viewed in the party as having strong pro-Brexit credentials, charisma and good leadership qualities, as well as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Attorney General Suella Braverman and Tom Tugendhat, centrist chair of the Commons foreign affairs select committee.

6. What are the prospects for the new leader?

Whoever replaces Johnson will inherit an economy buffeted by a cost-of-living crisis with inflation running at the fastest pace in four decades. Unrest among trade unions is fomenting as rail staff, postal workers, teachers and trial lawyers all declared walkouts or have debated doing so, prompting parallels with the 1970s. The new leader will also have to repair a fractured party that’s had 12 years in power and suffered as Johnson’s administration lurched from one crisis to another. And they’ll have to mend relations with the European Union that have been strained by Johnson’s threats to renege on the Brexit agreement he negotiated. Pressure was building on Johnson for months after a series of scandals, including the so-called “Partygate” events during the pandemic, for which the 58-year-old leader became the first premier found to have broken the law while in the top job.

