Elections give candidates the chance to square off over issues. In the U.S., elections have become the issue. Differing state rules on registering to vote, showing photo identification at the polls, voting early and voting by mail have triggered fights between Democrats, who generally favor fewer obstacles to voting, and Republicans, who say restrictions are necessary to reduce opportunities for fraud. Those fights escalated after former President Donald Trump insisted, contrary to all evidence, that the November 2020 election had been stolen from him and delivered to Democrat Joe Biden. That election featured the highest level of voter turnout this century, 67%, and an unprecedented share, 73%, of ballots cast early, whether in person or by mail, as citizens made use of expanded voting opportunities during the pandemic.