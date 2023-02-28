HP: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. — PALO ALTO, Calif. — HP Inc. (HPQ) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $487 million.
The personal computer and printer maker posted revenue of $13.83 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.13 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, HP expects its per-share earnings to range from 73 cents to 83 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.04.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.60 per share.
