NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Autodesk Inc., down $8.32 to $161.22

The design software company’s first quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Foot Locker Inc., down $8.43 to $44.40

The shoe store’s first quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecast and it trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Total System Services Inc., up $13.83 to $113.45

The credit card transaction company is in preliminary talks for a deal with Global Payments, according to media reports.

Deckers Outdoor Corp., up $6.05 to $153.46

The maker of Ugg footwear blew away Wall Street’s fiscal fourth quarter profit forecasts.

HP Inc., up 84 cents to $20.03

The computer and printer maker’s first quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Hibbett Sports Inc., up $4.14 to $23.96

The sporting goods store’s first quarter profit trounced Wall Street forecasts and it raised its profit outlook for the year.

Intuit Inc., up $16.17 to $257.48

The maker of TurboTax and accounting software beat Wall Street’s fiscal third quarter forecasts and gave a solid outlook for the year.

Boeing Co., up $4.35 to $354.90

The Federal Aviation Administration could approve the airplane maker’s 737 MAX’s return to service as soon as late June, according to media reports.

