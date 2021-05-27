London-based HSBC is one of the world’s largest banks, but its focus is primarily in Hong Kong, where it was founded, and elsewhere in Asia, and in the U.K. and Europe.
HSBC announced the move late Wednesday after earlier this year saying was looking to sell or pursue other strategic options for its U.S. retail banking business. The business is small, making it hard to compete against big banks like JPMorgan Chase, which dominate on the East Coast.
“They are good businesses, but we lacked the scale to compete,” said HSBC’s CEO Noel Quinn said in a statement.
The bank expects the sale of its U.S. retail banking business to close by early 2022.