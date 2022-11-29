Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HSBC Holdings Plc has been fighting calls all year from its largest shareholder, Ping An Insurance Group, to break up its businesses. But there is one split it was willing to do, which has now delivered a rare bit of good news and a very healthy windfall for the under-pressure lender. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It said on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell its Canadian business to Royal Bank of Canada for C$13.5 billion ($10 billion), which is more than analysts expected and likely puts HSBC in a position to restart share buybacks or offer a special dividend as soon as next year.

That’s not going to silence Ping An, which went public with its breakup demands only this month after about a year of agitating behind the scenes, but it ought to cheer investors broadly and buy HSBC more breathing room.

Ping An wants HSBC to spin off its Asian business because it thinks it would attract a higher valuation than it does today and would be less vulnerable to the geopolitical crossfire between East and West. HSBC argues that its highly interconnected global business would lose revenue and face higher costs if broken up — and many analysts and other investors agree.

Still, the bank’s shares fell sharply in late October when it surprised investors with news that its well-liked chief financial officer, Ewen Stevenson, was leaving. On the same day, it reported disappointing third-quarter results with heavy provisions for bad loans and a loss on the sale of its French retail bank, which ate into its capital base. That left it with a core equity capital ratio of 13.4%, far below its own target of 14% to 14.5%, which it pledged to restore by the middle of next year.

The deal with RBC will hand HSBC a profit of $5.7 billion, which along with the assets it will shed with the Canada sale will increase its capital ratio to 14.7%. In addition to the capital boost, higher net-interest income from rising rates and the bank’s commitment to keeping cost inflation to 2% next year improve the chances of stock buybacks next year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

HSBC Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said when the third-quarter results were announced that he was happy to explore the exit from Canada because it had a small domestic market share at about 3% and generated little international trade finance or wholesale banking business. Quinn also said that plenty of rival lenders had shown interest in the unit, which helps explain why the sale price turned out to be better than expected.

However, he also answered questions about other potential sales before they’d been asked, anticipating speculation about Mexico, where HSBC was fined almost $2 billion a decade ago for helping drug cartels move money. Quinn said the Mexican business now had a bigger domestic presence than the Canadian one, with market shares of 7% to 10% depending on the product, and growing international connections with HSBC’s other arms because of Mexico’s role as an important manufacturing base for the US.

HSBC shares jumped 5% on news of the Canada sale, but the bank still has work to do to win back investors who are concerned about the potential for political instability and sharp economic slowdowns in two of its most important markets: the UK and China, including Hong Kong.

If it can give clear plans on more capital returns with its fourth-quarter results, that will definitely help.

