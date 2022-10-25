Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ewen Stevenson, the experienced and well-respected finance chief at HSBC Holdings Plc, is the first to admit he’s never brimming over with optimism, but it seems investors will miss his patient and cautious drawl. The UK-listed bank’s shares were down more than 9% at one point after it announced his unexpected exit with its third-quarter results on Tuesday.

Profits and revenue beat forecasts, but alongside the executive change, HSBC also delivered surprises on bad debt provisions and confusion over its revenue outlook. With bad headlines coming out of the UK and China, two of its most important markets, it might be tricky for the bank to repair investor sentiment quickly.

Stevenson will hand over the role to Georges Elhedery, currently co-head of HSBC’s investment bank, by the end of the year. Noel Quinn, chief executive officer, and Stevenson said there had been no disagreements over strategy, it was just a natural moment for change at the end of a three-year strategic overhaul. But the speed of Stevenson’s exit and the fact there had been no sign he was planning to leave still seem odd.

HSBC took hefty loan-loss provisions related to the UK and China, while it also managed to make an upgrade to its net interest income outlook sound like a downgrade.

The bank took a more than $1 billion hit for bad loans in the quarter, more than double the second-quarter total. The UK accounted for 25% of the charge, driven by Britain’s gloomy economic outlook and a rise in uncertainty. But Quinn added he was pleased to see UK bond and currency markets had settled down in recent days with the change in political leadership.

A bigger worry for investors is China and particularly commercial real estate lending in the country. A large chunk of HSBC’s property loans, about $12 billion, are done offshore via its Hong Kong bank. These are riskier than direct property lending done on the mainland because HSBC’s legal protections and access to the buildings that it lends against aren’t as straightforward. Stevenson told analysts on the earnings call that the loans were neither secured nor unsecured but somewhere in between, which isn’t the most reassuring way of putting it.

The bank has about $1.3 billion in provisions against the $12 billion offshore portfolio. To put these numbers in context, HSBC has about $1 trillion of loans on its books and $111 billion of core equity capital. A big spike in Chinese real estate losses would certainly hurt profits, but it isn’t going to damage the bank’s balance sheet dramatically.

The other big China issue is Premier Xi Jinping’s consolidation of power over the weekend and whether that leads to even more restrictions on entrepreneurship and wealth. This is a worry for all the foreign banks that look after money for China’s rich, including UBS Group AG of Switzerland, which also reported third-quarter results on Tuesday.

Chinese stocks sold off heavily in recent days, especially those of technology companies, and the country’s wealthy have been taking cash out of the markets. UBS has seen five quarters in a row of Chinese and other Asian clients slashing the amount of borrowed money behind their financial bets. The cuts have grown through the year and loans in its Asian wealth business have fallen by more than $10 billion since January, or about 24%.

The Swiss bank said that it still expects Asia and China to show the greatest growth in wealth over the longer term and that the country’s restrictions on the rich would likely be focused on the ultra-wealthy rather than ordinary millionaires. Quinn at HSBC also said he didn’t doubt the long-term opportunity in China for wealth and trade and added that foreign financial firms like HSBC were still being granted fresh licenses and allowed to do deals that were expanding their businesses in the country.

Some investors are less certain, but it will be a while before Xi’s intentions for his buttressed power will become clearer.

HSBC also managed to trip itself up slightly on Tuesday. Net interest income is one of the most important sources of revenue at any bank, and the headline from HSBC was that it was cutting its outlook for 2023 by about $1 billion — to greater than $36 billion. Behind the headline, though, was the explanation that this was driven by the fall in the British pound — which has the benefit of cutting the group’s costs as well. Without the currency effect, it was actually lifting forecasts by $1.5 billion.

Plus, the extra funding costs in its financial markets business would be replaced with higher fees for clients, the bank said. Stevenson also said he was low-balling his outlook.

The new finance chief will almost certainly have a sunnier style of presentation, but he will have big shoes to fill. Convincing investors to be more optimistic about the UK and China is a tough task right now whatever your demeanor.

