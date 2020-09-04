AnalysisInterpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events
‘Huawei Barometer’ Shows Political Pressure on 5G Rollout: Map
By Thomas Seal | Bloomberg
September 4, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT
For a measure of the pressure on China’s Huawei Technologies Co., consider the map of countries restricting the company’s telecommunications equipment. Shenzhen-based Huawei is the market leader in 5G, the next generation of wireless broadband that could catalyze a new industrial revolution of smart cities and factories. The U.S. claims Huawei’s proximity to Beijing’s government constitutes an unacceptable security threat, which the company denies. Through lobbying and sanctions the U.S. has pushed allies such as the U.K. to exclude the company from mobile networks, to mixed success.