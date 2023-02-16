HubSpot: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.11 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform posted revenue of $469.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $444.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, HubSpot expects its per-share earnings to range from 82 cents to 84 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $473 million to $475 million for the fiscal first quarter.

HubSpot expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.24 to $4.32 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion.

