HudBay Minerals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO — HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.4 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $321.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $370.3 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $70.4 million, or 27 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.46 billion.

