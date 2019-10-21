The shareholder group together own 57% of the Canadian company.
In August Hudson’s Bay Co. agreed to sell Lord & Taylor to rental clothing company Le Tote Inc. for $100 million. Earlier this month it completed the sale of its European real estate and joint ventures.
Like many department stores, Hudson’s Bay has struggled to adapt to a dramatic shift to online shopping.
