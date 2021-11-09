PET SOUNDS: Much has been made of the calming effect of music on dogs, with researchers pointing in different directions in terms of genre. Some swear by classical, others by reggae or soft rock. Some believe the idea is to match the beat to a dog’s own heartbeat. Others believe music and moving pictures do nothing at all, unless they’re already a safety cue. Spotify has albums and playlists dedicated to the task of calming dogs. Amazon has streaming, CD and DVD options.