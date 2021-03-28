Pertamina officials said the cause of the fire was not clear, but there was lightening and heavy rain at the time the massive fire broke out.
Television reports showed explosions and thick plumes of black smoke and orange flames filling the sky.
“We did a normal shutdown to control the flow of oil and stop the blaze from expanding,” Ifki Sukarya, corporate secretary of Subholding Refining Petrochemical PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional, said in a press statement.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.