Owners using their properties for short-term rentals will also have to register them with authorities.
According to the bill, the growing trend in Hungary to use homes for short-term rentals has led to a sharp rise in the price of real estate and long-term rents, while also creating the opportunity for tax avoidance.
The problem is considered to be especially acute in downtown Budapest, the capital city.
