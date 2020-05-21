For its part, the party of former Socialist Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany described the audit office’s proceedings as unlawful.
The audit office is headed by a former lawmaker from Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party, Laszlo Domokos.
In the past few years, the audit office has doled out considerable fines against several opposition parties or temporarily suspended their state funding, also because of alleged financial irregularities.
The opposition says the office is politically biased and is carrying out Orban’s political will.
