That’s all good for now. But “Red Light, Green Light” is only the first of six games in the Korean drama. There will be harsher tugs of war, fitful alliances and melodramatic betrayals. As the drama intensifies, the show throws out a simple question: “Who are you?” Conglomerates changing their natures in the middle of China’s current business crisis probably are asking themselves the same thing. Are the policy makers resetting the playing field for a profitable and stable future? Or are they just watching — with Machiavellian cruelty — who survives and who does not?