Americans’ aversion to goat meat has had real-world repercussions. For one thing, it distorts perceptions of cuisines that make liberal use of goat. My own pet peeve is that many Indian restaurants, bowing to popular prejudice, often use dry-aged lamb in dishes that actually were designed for goat. These are much different meats, the former best cooked after being aired for several days and the latter ideally prepared within hours of slaughter, but most chefs didn’t know to adjust the spice mixtures, marination or cooking times. The results were usually unpalatable.