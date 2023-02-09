Huntington Ingalls: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $123 million.
The shipbuilder posted revenue of $2.81 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $579 million, or $14.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.68 billion.
