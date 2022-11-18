Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s first budget had to pass one test above all: After September’s fiscal-policy debacle, which crushed the pound and caused bond yields to spike, investors needed to be persuaded that the Tories’ new leaders know what they are doing. Hunt took no chances and did what was necessary. He announced serious tax increases and spending cuts that, in due course, should be enough to get public borrowing back under control.

The bad news is that the forecast attached to the new measures is simply dire. The Office for Budget Responsibility, Britain’s independent fiscal watchdog, predicts a recession lasting more than a year. Aggregate output isn’t expected to recover to its pre-pandemic level until 2024, a far worse performance than that of other advanced economies. Household disposable income, adjusted for inflation, will stay below pre-pandemic levels through 2027. Give Hunt credit for facing reality — but there’s no disguising the gravity of this setback.

The immediate challenge is Russia’s war on Ukraine and the resulting turmoil in global energy markets. (Britain’s economy is heavily dependent on gas.) But this latest shock came on top of others, each severe in its own right. The UK economy was hit especially hard by the financial collapse of 2008 and had recovered only haltingly. Next came Brexit, which throttled the country’s ability to trade, suppressed investment, and amplified economic uncertainty. Then, with energy costs, inflation and public borrowing all soaring, the government led briefly by Liz Truss assaulted investors with a proudly delusional tax-cutting budget. In all, quite an inheritance.

Hunt’s fiscal reforms are, in broad terms, well-judged. His budget maintains emergency spending in the short term to cushion households from higher energy prices and other cost-of-living pressures, but curbs spending and raises taxes substantially in future years to rein in borrowing. Some of the tax increases are explicit (the 45% top rate on incomes will kick in at roughly £125,000 [$148,000], not £150,000), but most are stealthy (personal-tax thresholds will be frozen in nominal terms through 2028). By 2027, the budget measures will be cutting some £60 billion from the projected annual deficit. Public debt is expected to climb to a high of just under 100% of gross domestic product in 2025 and 2026, then fall slowly starting in 2027.

To accommodate these new estimates, the government has had to relax its fiscal targets. It now promises to get borrowing below 3% of gross domestic product and debt on a downward path in five years. (The existing rules, soon to be replaced, require current spending to be covered by taxes and the debt to start falling in three years.) That’s a sensible adjustment: There’s no point in goals that nobody expects, or even wishes under current conditions, to be met. The vital thing is that, for now at least, Hunt has fiscal targets and the policies required to hit them.

After the Truss calamity, few would still argue that fiscal credibility doesn’t matter — and with luck, Hunt’s announcements will help to restore it. But it bears emphasizing that this barely begins to fix what’s wrong with the UK economy. A recession has begun and will have to be endured to get inflation under control. Further ahead, chronic slow growth in productivity, combined with growing disengagement from the labor force, means only sluggish improvements at best in living standards.

Britain’s economic policy needs to turn to promoting skills, investment and trade (above all with the European Union) if there’s to be any hope of restoring its economic vitality. Avoiding the next fiscal meltdown is a start, but only a start.

