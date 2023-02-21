Huntsman: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $91 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $460 million, or $2.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.02 billion.

