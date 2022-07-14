Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Rude Awakening There’s no escaping inflation. I woke up this morning in a hotel in Mexico City, and watched the sun rise above the vast cityscape and the mountains beyond. But that was only for a few seconds before I turned on my Bloomberg, and discovered that US consumer price inflation over the last 12 months had topped 9%. I talked about it in real time on Twitter Spaces with my colleague Jonathan Levin and Kathryn Rooney Vera in a conversation you can find here.

What is most surreal is to discover that inflation is actually lower here in Mexico than it is north of the border. This is not at all a usual situation:

The more you look at the data, the worse they appear. A year ago, “Team Transitory” was citing a number of different inflation measures that suggested price pressures were still under control. These metrics now look terrifying. To start, the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland measures a “trimmed mean,” in which the biggest outliers in either direction are discarded and an average is taken of the rest. It’s now the highest since the series started in 1984:

The Atlanta Fed publishes indexes dividing inflation into “flexible” prices that can be moved quickly and with little cost, and “sticky” prices that are expensive to implement and require long-term planning. At first, this inflation shock was unambiguously driven by flexible prices, which have suffered the fastest rise on record. But now, sticky prices are beginning to pick up, and sticky inflation is the highest in three decades:

Digging into more detail, if we look at the annualized rate over three months, we see that sticky prices have taken off this spring. Inflation is now running at an annualized rate of almost 8%, the highest in four decades. It looks as though the impact of the transitory shock is now finding its way through into more prices in the economy — which is exactly what the Fed does not want to see:

One more number from the entrails of the report is concerning. Rental inflation tends to show up with a lag, because the index looks at all rental leases in force, rather than only those signed in the last month. It was predictable that it would rise, and now it is at its highest in 36 years. As shelter accounts for a third of the total consumer price index, this is a serious problem — and it’s hard to see how it can be combated other than by tighter monetary policy:

So, in sum, first impressions were accurate. The inflation numbers looked bad initially, and look even worse on closer examination. There’s more or less nothing good about this latest report.

So What Happens Now?

This shifts expectations for the Fed. Since the last meeting, the decision for the central bank’s governors when they meet at the end of July had been perceived to be a choice between hiking by 50 basis points or by 75 basis points. Now, at least 75 basis points is priced in as a certainty, while the chances of a blockbuster 100 basis-points hike are now put at about one in three:

This matters a lot, obviously, and the Fed will need to balance the desire to shock the market out of any new inflationary habits against the risk of being perceived to have lost control if it raises that much.

In the longer term, however, that’s a side issue. Using the Bloomberg WIRP (World Interest Rate Probabilities) function for deriving predicted fed funds rates after each Federal Open Market Committee meeting between now and January 2024, we can construct its expected path over time. The latest news has lifted the expected peak to a new high, projected to come in February next year, but it’s still well below 4%. After that, the market continues to expect drastic cuts through the rest of next year. The entire curve is higher than it was on July 1, when growth fears were stronger. But by comparison with June 24, still not that long ago, it’s noticeable that the peak is barely any higher, and that the market at that point did not expect such a dramatic cutting campaign next year. The shift to a belief in a rapid exit from tight monetary policy is intact:

The reason for this, dolefully, is because a recession is seen as ever more of a working certainty. The reaction in many financial markets to these awful data was surprisingly muted. Stocks didn’t move all that much, and neither did bonds. What moved spectacularly, however, was the yield curve — the gap between the yields paid by two-year and 10-year bonds. Classically, a 10-year bond should yield more than a two-year, to compensate for the extra risk of investing further into the future. An inverted curve, in which the two-year yield is higher, signals a recession, in that the expectation is that rates will have to rise in the near term, and then fall. Unfortunately, the yield curve is now more inverted than it has been since 2000. Market confidence that a recession is our destiny now appears to be overwhelming:

To add spice to this, the three-month/10-year yield curve is less closely watched but tends to be an even better recession indicator, only inverting close to a recession. This measure had shown little recessionary anxiety for more of this cycle, and carried on widening into early May. That has now changed:

Put all this together, and there is growing certainty that the Fed will have to go through with hiking rates until they destroy demand, at which point the central bank will have to start stimulating again quickly. Inflation breakevens, which predict inflation over the next five and 10 years, and for the five years starting five years hence, are now lower than they were a year ago. This apparent positive message isn’t because markets are now convinced that inflation forces are transitory and will soon moderate. It’s because they’re convinced that inflation is so obdurate that the Fed will have no choice but to cure the problem with higher rates:

Am I being unduly negative? Perhaps. For a more positive take, read the piece written by Bloomberg News’ editor-in-chief emeritus, Matthew Winkler, headlined Inflation Alarm Bells Are Actually Getting Softer. In addition to some of the bond market measures I’ve just cited, he also points to the recent collapse in the price of many commodities, and to continuing moderation in surveys of consumers’ expectations. His conclusion:

The bottom line: Investors are pretty sure that inflation is less of a threat today than it was two years ago.

There is an important sense in which he is right, and another in which it’s important to add that this is driven by a) expectations of big rate hikes, and b) expectations of a recession in their wake that will then bring down inflation and growth. I wouldn’t personally say that investors don’t think inflation is anything to worry about, in a vacuum. Rather, they now have such confidence in tighter monetary policy, and such confidence that higher rates will cause the economy to buckle, that they expect inflation to be lower in the medium term.

We can see the logic unfolding ahead of us, but we still have to go through each step, one at a time. First, the Fed has to carry through with raising rates, and then we have to see the effects on the economy and prices. Recessions happen from time to time. It’s more or less a given that rates will rise for a while, and that then they will start to fall again. What is crucial is the timing, and that’s difficult. If inflation keeps surprising on the upside like it did for last month, then the rates will have to rise higher than the market now expects, and the subsequent campaign of cuts will have to be delayed. The issue of exactly how many months it takes to bring inflation to a turning point is now critical.

It’s true, in line with the Winkler argument, that there’s still a lot of confidence that rates will peak early next year and have to come down swiftly thereafter. I’m concerned that there’s too much confidence about this, particularly in the light of the latest CPI numbers.

But to end positively, note that it is the nature of things for inflationary peaks to be over swiftly and followed by sharp declines. History, going back more than a century, shows that inflation never stays as high as it is now for more than a matter of months (outside of wars and the 1970s stagflation):

The end is in sight. But much rests on exactly when inflation reduces enough for the Fed to relent.

Survival Tips

OK, I’d recommend a trip to Mexico, starting with its capital city. Yes, the country has myriad economic problems, which I’m in the process of documenting, and much of it has suffered a terrifying breakdown in order. But there’s still something intoxicating about the vast sprawl of Mexico City. Many find it intimidating, but they shouldn’t. And it’s susceptible to change.

The notorious pollution is now more or less under control. It’s certainly far superior to when I was living here 20 years ago. The city’s massive fleet of Volkswagen Beetle taxicabs has disappeared. In its place, you can now find yourself in one of the many Chinese-made electric taxis. They work beautifully. There is public art everywhere, and the Paseo de la Reforma, the main thoroughfare, is now closed to traffic every Sunday morning to allow chilangos to go cycling in their thousands. And then there’s the food, which is very, very good. Starbucks arrived in Mexico 20 years ago and is now as ubiquitous as it has ever been in the US. If you can’t make it to the Valley of Mexico, you can duplicate the experience at home with the aid of cook books from the inimitable Diana Kennedy, the British cookery writer, now 99, who has won the Order of the Aztec Eagle for her tireless work colleting traditional Mexican recipes. So much better than Tex-Mex. Her classic is probably The Art of Mexican Cooking.

