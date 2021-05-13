Hyundai Motor Group will create a subsidiary in Washington D.C. to spearhead its urban air mobility businesses. In addition, Hyundai and its partner Aptiv will use their joint venture, Motional, to commercialize driverless technology. Motional received a driverless license in Nevada and plans to commercialize robotaxi service there in 2023 along with its partner Lyft. Motional has started testing Hyundai’s all-electric IONIQ 5 equipped with advanced autonomous driving technology on public roads.
Today's Headlines
The most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.