On a certain level, the disenfranchisement of these communities makes as little sense as the absence of women’s suffrage early last century; there’s no good reason why citizens’ exclusive right to vote should be sacred. Indeed, rules on non-national voting differ significantly by country. In New Zealand — often hailed as a poster child for democracy — all permanent resident non-nationals are eligible to vote in national elections after just one year in the country; in Chile, after five years, and in Uruguay, after eight years. In the U.K., non-citizens from Ireland and Commonwealth nations can vote in national elections, and so, until recently, could the citizens of EU member states. Portugal grants some Brazilians resident there the right to vote on the basis of a special agreement with Brazil. Because these exceptions exist and the countries that have legislated them are no worse for it, reasonable arguments to justify the disenfranchisement of resident foreigners almost everywhere else are hard to find. Naturalization rates do not drop when permanent residents are allowed to vote, the influence of foreign governments doesn’t increase so that anyone would notice, and locals actually benefit from more generous social policies in municipalities that grant suffrage to foreigners, as a 2012 Swedish study revealed. More recent research in Switzerland, where non-citizens make up a quarter of the population, shows that locals who have been exposed to foreigners voting — some Swiss cantons allow it while others don’t — evaluate their own political influence as being higher than those without such exposure.