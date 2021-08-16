The gating of property funds has also tarnished the reputation of hard-to-sell assets and highlighted their incompatibility with daily dealing. After the 2016 Brexit referendum, trading in seven funds worth about $23 billion was halted amid a wave of redemptions. And as the pandemic began to spread in March of last year, funds overseeing about $13 billion closed to redemptions after the Association of Real Estate Funds said it was impossible to value their property holdings.