But we’d all be better off if these companies, and the Chinese economy more broadly, were more rigorously regulated. Fake history books are the least of the damage done. China has been a primary source of a synthetic opioid fueling the addiction crisis in the U.S. (The Chinese government denies this.) And it is likely poor control over the trade in wildlife caused the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed the lives of nearly 2.5 million people. A team from the World Health Organization investigating the origins of the outbreak ended a fact-finding visit to China in February somewhat disgruntled that Chinese authorities were withholding critical data.