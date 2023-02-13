IAC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — IAC Inc. (IAC) on Monday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter.
The Y posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.17 billion, or $13.55 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $5.24 billion.
