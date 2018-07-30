An Amish family rides their horse and buggy past a storage lot for recreational vehicles in Goshen, Ind., on Friday, June 1, 2018. In the county that voted nearly two-thirds for Donald Trump, a grass-roots campaign by local residents voiced enough opposition to scuttle the building of an immigration detention center nearby. (Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press)

GOSHEN, Indiana — The Trump administration’s expansion of immigration detention has fueled debate in many communities, including places where the president enjoys wide support.

They are places like Elkhart County, Indiana, where a proposal by one of the nation’s largest private prison operators to build a 1,200-bed detention center put local decision-makers on a tightrope.

In Elkhart, where the economy is booming, nearly two-thirds of voters backed Trump for president.

But the county seat and the largest local employers have made a place for thousands of immigrants, many in the country illegally. The detention center proposal was “like a microcosm of all the different issues of immigration, right here in this county,” one local official said, a dynamic that fed tension and uncertainty.

