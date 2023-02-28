ICF: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FAIRFAX, Va. — FAIRFAX, Va. — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.9 million. The Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.56 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $475.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $469.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $64.2 million, or $3.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.78 billion.

ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.15 to $6.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.93 billion to $2 billion.

