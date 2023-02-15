ICL Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel — TEL AVIV, Israel — ICL Group Ltd (ICL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $331 million.
The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.16 billion, or $1.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.02 billion.
