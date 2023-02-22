Icon PLC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $117.4 million. The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.13 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.06 per share.

The contract research organization posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.95 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $505.3 million, or $6.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.74 billion.

Icon PLC expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.40 to $13.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.94 billion to $8.34 billion.

