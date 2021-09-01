Ida has reminded us that this region, a lynchpin of the global food supply chain, is vulnerable at a time when global grain supplies are shrinking and demand from China is strong. It serves as a warning to Congress and the Biden administration, who need to examine the weaknesses of a food system that has become so heavily dependent on long-distance trade. Our lawmakers must investigate what it will take to build flexibility and redundancies into food distribution networks, while continuing to support sustainable, climate-resilient farming and incentivizing smaller-scale local and regional food production.