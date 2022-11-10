Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adam Frisch doesn’t want to “get ahead of our skis,” but as a ski racer, he’s still making plans to go to Washington. That’s because he’s come closer than anyone expected to pulling off the biggest upset of the 2022 election: unseating one of the most extreme members of Congress, MAGA flamethrower Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

We spoke the morning after Election Day, as he awaited the final votes to be counted in the state’s 3rd Congressional District, which national Democrats and election trackers wrote off as solidly Republican. As of this writing, he is leading by a few dozen votes out of more than 300,000 cast. With the race appearing to be headed toward an automatic recount, Frisch told me that he was able to defy the odds largely because of one issue: abortion.

The issue “got quieter, but it didn’t get any less important,” the former Aspen City Council member told me.

Advertisement

His campaign’s probability for success got “a big boost” over the summer, he said, when Kansas voters rejected a referendum that would have banned abortions. The 3rd district is demographically similar to Kansas, Frisch said, noting the libertarian streak on Colorado’s Western slope, with its rural counties, small-business owners, ranchers and farmers. They value “self-reliance and freedom and accountability,” he said.

And Boebert wasn’t “one of the Republicans who scrubbed their extreme views off their website,” he said. She opposes abortion without allowing exemptions for rape, incest or the life and health of a mother.

In Colorado, as elsewhere, Democratic fortunes were improved by the Supreme Court’s decision striking down Roe v. Wade. The state has historically supported a woman’s right to choose. In 2020, a ballot initiative that would have banned abortions after 22 weeks was defeated 59% to 41%.

Advertisement

Still, when I wrote about the race in August, conventional wisdom was that Frisch had little to no chance. A closer look at the referendum vote shows why Boebert was vulnerable on this issue: Many Trump voters opposed the measure.

In 2016, Donald Trump won the swing county of Pueblo, about two hours south of Denver, by less than 400 votes. In 2020, he lost the county by 1,500 — and Boebert lost it by 200 votes. That same year, 52% of voters in the county opposed the late-term abortion proposal. On Wednesday, Frisch told me he expected the remaining votes in Pueblo to give him a margin that would tip the election in his favor.

Similarly, in 2020, 52% of voters in Huerfano County opposed banning late-term abortions, even as Boebert narrowly won the county (as did Trump). This year, Frisch is beating Boebert there by 6 points. And in Alamosa County, voters opposed the ballot measure 50.4% to 47.9%, but Trump and Boebert both won. This year, Frisch flipped the county to blue.

Advertisement

Colorado “has always had high Second Amendment support and high pro-choice support, wrapped into a libertarian conversation,” Frisch said.

Frisch didn’t receive any support for his campaign from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and said he contacted the committee a few times but didn’t get much of a response. He said he understands national Democrats were focused on keeping seats, not flipping them, but he was “a candidate who cried wolf in reverse.”

There have been a lot of candidates in recent years, he said, who can raise a lot of money “without any type of mathematical way” to show they can win. He was not one of those candidates. He faced a weak incumbent, came across as authentic and moderate, and ran a nearly flawless campaign.

Which raises the question: Does he have the playbook for defeating MAGA Republicans?

Advertisement

It’s mostly advice: “Don’t listen to the noise, listen to the numbers.”

Too many donors and consultants assume that if you’re loud, you must also be strong politically. That’s not always the case, he said, noting that Boebert lost her own county in 2020. Boebert sought national attention, campaigning with other MAGA Republicans and visiting Mar-a-Lago while Frisch was campaigning in the district. “It was pretty obvious to me that she had no appreciation for how electorally weak she was,” he said.

As a candidate, Frisch is a pro-business, self-described “pragmatic Democrat” who was unaffiliated until recently. He advises making sure that a challenger “can authentically chart a path to peel off 10% to 15% of an incumbent’s prior voters.”

“I wish there were more opportunities to see these extremists be defeated,” he said. “But when I crunch the numbers, it’s only here.”

Advertisement

For now, anyway. Democrats still have a lot of soul-searching to do — they are, after all, almost certain to lose their majority in the House. It’s safe to say that, whether or not Frisch ends up going to Washington, he will probably be getting his calls returned.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Republicans Misjudged the Power of Abortion Rights: Sarah Green Carmichael

• Trumpism Is a Dish Republicans Can Serve Without Trump: Timothy L. O’Brien

• The Most Surprising Thing About the Midterms: Jonathan Bernstein

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Julianna Goldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist who was formerly a Washington-based correspondent for CBS News and White House correspondent for Bloomberg News and Bloomberg Television.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article