The Fed’s stated policy is to raise interest rates when inflation is at 2% and also “on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time.” Even if CPI is at or near its peak around 7%, that’s a long way from the stated level that’s consistent with price stability. Does the Fed get there with more aggressive action in the first half of 2022, when its three-part test to leave the zero lower bound will clearly have been met? Or, as it has for most of this year, will Powell and his colleagues talk a good game about how price growth will eventually slow without actually doing much of anything to tighten monetary policy?