I had a similar experience at 23, when I took a job that promised international travel — but in reality, mostly involved trips to Ohio. And it turns out this phenomenon is more common than many people realize.

According to a new survey of more than 2,500 respondents from career site The Muse, which I founded, 72% of American workers said they too have experienced starting a new job and realizing — to their surprise or regret — that the position or company was very different from what they were led to believe. 30% said both the position and the company were very different. I call this unpleasant surprise “shift shock” to distinguish it from ordinary new-job jitters. It’s normal to feel nervous starting a new job, but it can be a big problem to be hired into a role with one set of responsibilities and then be expected to perform another, or to join a company culture that turns out to be cliquey when you were sold on the idea of camaraderie.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Over the last two years, as job candidates and employers have assessed each other over Zoom, I suspect a lot of people have ended up with that did-I-just-make-a-huge-mistake feeling. And while Devin, who is now Director of Editorial and Brand at The Muse, waited a year to leave her not-as-advertised position at the teen magazine — largely due to an old-fashioned, unspoken rule that that’s how long you “should” give a new job — 41% of our survey respondents said they’d give a new job only 2-6 months before quitting. 80% agreed it’s acceptable to leave a new job before six months if it doesn’t live up to your expectations.

This is a generational shift, driven by Gen Z and Millennial candidates who are more likely to believe the employer-employee relationship should be a two-way street. For many, the pandemic has only emphasized that life is short, making people less likely to stick around in unfulfilling jobs. While that may sound flighty to some older workers, younger employees are probably right to leave. When they do stay, employees who experience shift shock are less likely to be engaged or to become high performers, per the Society of Human Resource Management. That can limit career growth.

On the other hand, quitting can be expensive — for both the company and the employee. An article in Harvard Business Review estimated that employers spend an average of $4,129 per hire in the U.S. For new hires, losing health benefits alone can be costly, as the average cost of health insurance in the U.S. is $541 per month. An employee who quits might also have to dip into savings, as it usually takes at least two months to go through a new job hunt and interview process.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Before deciding to quit, employees who find themselves in a surprisingly bad situation should talk with their managers. Bryn Panee Burkhart, a coach and career management expert, suggests they keep a work diary for two to four weeks, allowing them to discuss patterns with their hiring manager. “Tee up the conversation in a positive manner so it does not sound like complaining,” she says. “Take emotion out of it and come with logic and facts.” She recommends a question-statement framework to keep it congenial. Example: “I’m finding it a challenge to stick to the working hours that were agreed upon when I accepted the offer. Some important weekly meetings are scheduled outside of those hours. Can we work together to address this?”

At the same time, begin the search for a new job. (If you truly liked your old one and regret leaving, consider asking your former boss about returning to the company — many companies are thrilled to welcome former employees back.) Saving as much money as possible will make it easier to move on if a few months go by and nothing has improved. When it’s time to quit, Eloise Eonnet, a coach and expert in communication and leadership skills, says to “make it about yourself” when you tell your manager you’re leaving. “Let them know that you were really excited about joining the team, but that you now realize that you will not be successful in the position. Keep your reasoning professional and high-level: ‘I can contribute meaningfully when I have more responsibility and autonomy in decision making. I know this about myself and need to find a role that better aligns with how I thrive.’” If you feel like the relationship warrants it and feedback would be appreciated, this can also be an appropriate time to share some of the gaps between the expectations that were set during the interview process and the reality of the position.

Given how common shift shock is, it may not always be preventable. But talking with current and former employees and asking questions designed to elicit candor (“What’s your favorite and least favorite thing about working here?”) reduce the odds of it happening again. Your sense of fulfillment at work depends on it.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

More From Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

•

Gen Z Is Too Compliant to Achieve Greatness: Allison Schrager

•

How Worried Should I Be About Soaring Inflation?: Erin Lowry

•

Your First Job Won’t Be Your Dream Job. And That’s OK.: Teresa Ghilarducci

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Kathryn Minshew is CEO and co-founder of job search and career advice site the Muse, as well as co-author of “The New Rules of Work: The Modern Playbook to Navigating Your Career.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion