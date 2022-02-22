The U.K.’s ending of all testing for fully vaccinated travelers arriving in the country from Feb.11 has driven a surge of bookings. Demand from sun-seeking Brits is one of the reasons TUI AG, the world’s biggest package tour operator, expects activity for this summer to be close to pre-pandemic levels. Greece, Turkey, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Mexico are already the most popular destinations for British holidaymakers.

At Thomas Cook, now reinvented as an online travel agent, weekly bookings out of the U.K. since the start of this year are three times the average in 2021. The revival is broad, spanning trips to Turkey, where weekly bookings are six times higher than last year, to weekend breaks in Venice and Rome, which are up to five times higher.

As more countries shed their high-risk status and ease restrictions, TUI is seeing demand pick up across all of Europe, including in Scandinavia, the Netherlands, France and Germany — the latter being the company’s joint biggest market alongside Britain in terms of both customers and sales. Germans are booking trips to vacation in Spain (hello, Majorca) from as early as next month.

Americans are also keen to get away again. Destination Analysts, a data provider that has been polling U.S. travelers, found excitement about taking a leisure trip in the next 12 months to be at its highest since the start of the pandemic.

It’s little wonder then that hotel operators Marriott International Inc. and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. as well as Airbnb Inc. are seeing vacation travel rebound. Airbnb said bookings in January being made for the summer were up a quarter from the equivalent period in 2019. And Expedia Group Chief Executive Officer Peter Kern told Bloomberg News that summer 2022 was shaping up to be “the busiest travel season ever.”

But airlines, hotels and tour operators shouldn’t get too carried away.

There is a danger that the virus takes another worrying turn, or that consumers are reluctant to travel too far afield because of the tensions in Ukraine. Bookings remain volatile amid the uncertain geopolitical climate.

The biggest risk to the sector, though, may be inflation. With households spending more on everything from food and gas to TV subscriptions, families will have less money left for a vacation. Add in higher borrowing costs, and the nascent recovery could stall. Squeezed household budgets tend to hurt purchases of big-ticket items — like a pricey getaway — first.

Bookings are still being made much closer to planned departure dates. So, if consumers hold off from buying July and August trips until say April or May, that leaves a lot of time for them to feel the pressure of higher fuel prices, taxes and mortgage rates — and time for them to change their minds about jet-setting. Right now, Easter is the peak period for Thomas Cook.

Yet given how much people have missed sun-drenched shores, they are currently prioritizing travel over other outlays, and they are prepared to pay more. That’s a good thing, because companies’ costs are going up due to issues such as staffing shortages in hotels.

TUI said the average selling price for summer holidays was 22% higher than in 2019. But this reflects consumers trading up — for example, buying package tours rather than individual flights or hotels, staying for longer and upgrading to more expensive accommodation — rather than price increases. Marriott said consumers were showing a “strong preference” for its luxury premises, underlining how they are prepared to splash the cash.

This is in stark contrast to earlier periods of recovery during the pandemic. Over the last two years, people have been more likely to travel domestically, often driving to their destinations, and staying at mid-market or budget hotels. Now, with more international trips, they are returning to upmarket locations.

But today’s inflation is broad-based, and people will be feeling higher prices whether they’re staycationing or sightseeing elsewhere. Trips from Europe to, say, Egypt, Tunisia or Turkey may compare favorably with nights out closer to home.

So there’s still a good chance that this summer is a bumper one. But if inflation continues apace, savings are depleted and stock market selloffs take their toll on wealthy vacationers, then this newfound love of travel could end as a short-lived holiday fling rather than a reliable, enduring romance.

