IHeartMedia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO — IHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $79.9 million.
The radio company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $264.7 million, or $1.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.91 billion.
