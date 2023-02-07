Illumina: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $140 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The genetic testing tools company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.4 billion, or $28 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $4.58 billion.

Illumina expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.25 to $1.50 per share.

