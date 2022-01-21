The current crypto adoption rates, comparable in some cases to internet payment and trading tech adoption in 2004, are still driven by speculation that is taking place in a kind of walled garden. Despite the traditional finance world’s acute curiosity about the new, often lucrative crypto assets, it’s only been dabbling in them. A $6.5 million BlackRock Inc. investment in Bitcoin futures has been touted as a breakthrough; that’s less than BlackRock had in shares of cybersecurity company McAfee Inc. in the third quarter of 2004. According to CoinGecko, the biggest Bitcoin holding by a public company, MicroStrategy Inc., was worth $5.1 billion, followed by Tesla’s $2 billion and Galaxy Digital Holdings $1.3 billion; the rest of the Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings were far smaller. By contrast, internet companies in 2004, survivors of the dot-com bust such as Amazon.com Inc. or eBay, were legitimate if risky investments; Amazon’s bonds were rated a notch below investment grade in 2004. And if one recalls the dot.com boom itself, the frenzy in the regulated markets is hardly matched by the current cautious interest in crypto.