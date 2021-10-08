The allegations of data-rigging come from a review conducted by the WilmerHale law firm that found Georgieva pressured the bank’s economists to improve China’s ranking at a time when she and other bank officials were attempting to persuade China to support a boost in the World Bank’s funding resources.
Georgieva has denied any wrongdoing amid calls that she should resign from her position at the IMF.
The Washington-based IMF’s board issued a short statement Friday saying that it had agreed to “request more clarifying details with a view to very soon concluding its consideration of the matter.”